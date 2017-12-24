Stifel Nicolaus Raises Rev Group (REVG) Price Target to $36.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Rev Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of Rev Group (NYSE REVG) traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 408,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,502. The firm has a market cap of $2,050.00 and a PE ratio of 68.04. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Rev Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

In other Rev Group news, Director Joel M. Rotroff sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $25,698.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $83,618.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim A. Marvin sold 40,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $1,050,461.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,006.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth $128,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

