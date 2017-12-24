Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,086 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.37% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 562.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE MMT) opened at $6.08 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund’s investment portfolio includes High Yield Corporates, Investment Grade Corporates, Emerging Markets Bonds, Mortgage-Backed Securities, the United States Government Agencies, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Floating Rate Loans, Collateralized Debt Obligations, Asset-Backed Securities, the Non-United States Government Bonds and the United States Treasury Securities.

