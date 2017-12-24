Steris PLC (STE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Steris worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 31.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 77,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steris by 84.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Steris by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,064,000 after purchasing an additional 169,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Steris by 54.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Steris from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Steris from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,650 shares of company stock worth $3,315,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $7,505.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Steris had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Steris’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

