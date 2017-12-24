Stephens Analysts Give FedEx (FDX) a $306.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $306.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $236.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $283.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.12.

FedEx (FDX) opened at $250.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. FedEx has a 1 year low of $182.89 and a 1 year high of $255.11. The company has a market cap of $67,040.00, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.29. FedEx had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that FedEx will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,379,619.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 3,970 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.73, for a total value of $995,398.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,892,778.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,064 shares of company stock worth $7,820,036. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

