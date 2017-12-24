Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $43.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.70.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD) opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10,200.00, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Longbow Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/steel-dynamics-stld-stock-rating-upgraded-by-longbow-research.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.