State Street (STT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about State Street (NYSE:STT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. State Street earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.9865078795492 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Shares of State Street ( NYSE STT ) traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.93. 1,060,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a market capitalization of $36,320.00, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. State Street has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 13.03%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

In other news, insider Hannah M. Grove sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $296,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Erickson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $32,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,741. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

