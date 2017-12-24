State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 20,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX) opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81,924.83, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 53.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 62,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,627,471.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,808 shares of company stock valued at $28,559,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

