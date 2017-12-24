Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $991.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Boyd sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $26,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at $125,381.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bosworth sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $153,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 40.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 118,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc (Southside) is a bank holding company for Southside Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations in the communities. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, trust services, safe deposit services and brokerage services.

