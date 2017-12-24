Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cabot (CBT) Share Price

News headlines about Cabot (NYSE:CBT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cabot earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.4764454190662 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 371,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,318. The company has a market cap of $3,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Cabot has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.30 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

