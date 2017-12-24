Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Markwest Energy Partners (MWE) Stock Price

News stories about Markwest Energy Partners (NYSE:MWE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Markwest Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.6568657943882 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Markwest Energy Partners (NYSE MWE) remained flat at $$41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7,910.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.19.

MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. (MarkWest) is a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering and transportation of crude oil. The Company operates in four segments: Marcellus, Utica, Northeast and Southwest.

