Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect John Bean Technologies (JBT) Share Price

News stories about John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Bean Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1367470956404 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE JBT) traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 90,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,107. The stock has a market cap of $3,500.00, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.17 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Several research firms have commented on JBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

