Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Price

News coverage about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8510004891808 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ POWL) opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.76, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.30%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc develops design, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy designed to distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy, and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment.

