Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MannKind (MNKD) Stock Price

News headlines about MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MannKind earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.6338032757927 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MannKind (MNKD) opened at $2.41 on Friday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $264.76, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.07.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). MannKind had a negative net margin of 155.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNKD shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $0.92.

In other news, Director Kent Kresa purchased 166,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart A. Tross purchased 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,396.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,796.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 214,440 shares of company stock worth $1,118,317. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

