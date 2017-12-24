Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fogo De Chao (FOGO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fogo De Chao earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.3792868835899 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ FOGO) opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. Fogo De Chao has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Fogo De Chao had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Fogo De Chao will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fogo De Chao from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fogo De Chao from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fogo De Chao from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Fogo De Chao from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fogo De Chao from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Fogo De Chao

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

