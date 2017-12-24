Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Resource Capital (RSO) Share Price

News articles about Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resource Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9493545494567 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several brokerages have commented on RSO. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Resource Capital in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resource Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resource Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Resource Capital ( RSO ) opened at $9.36 on Friday. Resource Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 134.66 and a quick ratio of 134.66. The firm has a market cap of $296.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Resource Capital had a net margin of 63.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Resource Capital will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Resource Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

In other news, Director William B. Hart acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,805 shares of company stock worth $104,798. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resource Capital Company Profile

Resource Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments, Commercial Finance, Residential Mortgage Lending and Corporate & Other. The Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments segment includes the Company’s activities and operations related to commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate-related securities and investments in real estate.

