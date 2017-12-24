Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect W.W. Grainger (GWW) Stock Price

Media stories about W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W.W. Grainger earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.7680422685973 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE GWW) traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $234.84. 585,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,763. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $262.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $13,370.00, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.56, for a total value of $4,631,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $39,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,329. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

