Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Signet Jewelers (SIG) Share Price

Media stories about Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Signet Jewelers earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5400661799296 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE SIG ) traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. 1,671,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,000. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3,480.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

