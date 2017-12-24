Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Stock Price

Media stories about Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orrstown Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 48.1235398328173 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Orrstown Financial Services ( ORRF ) traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,548. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $214.92, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

