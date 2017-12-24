Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Community Financial (TCFC) Stock Price

News headlines about Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Community Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5431717468968 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
- The Community Financial (TCFC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield (streetinsider.com)
- The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend (finance.yahoo.com)
- ETFs with exposure to The Community Financial Corp. (Maryland) : December 20, 2017 (finance.yahoo.com)
- The Community Financial Corp. (Maryland) :TCFC-US: Earnings Analysis: Q3, 2017 By the Numbers : December 19, 2017 (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ TCFC) traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $180.41, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.41. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.69.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Community Financial Company Profile
The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns a commercial bank, Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the Bank). Its segments include Lending Activities, Investment Activities, Sources of Funds and Subsidiary Activities. The Bank operates over 15 automated teller machines, including approximately four stand-alone locations.
