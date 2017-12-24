Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Community Financial (TCFC) Stock Price

News headlines about Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Community Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5431717468968 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Community Financial alerts:

Shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ TCFC) traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $180.41, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.41. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 17.13%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Community Financial (TCFC) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-community-financial-tcfc-stock-price.html.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns a commercial bank, Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the Bank). Its segments include Lending Activities, Investment Activities, Sources of Funds and Subsidiary Activities. The Bank operates over 15 automated teller machines, including approximately four stand-alone locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.