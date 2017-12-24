Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Share Price

Media coverage about Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cloud Peak Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the mining company an impact score of 45.7250297473328 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. Cloud Peak Energy has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $338.14, a P/E ratio of 152.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cloud Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Cloud Peak Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

