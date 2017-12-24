Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Stock Price

News headlines about Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Energy Services earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.7807723885247 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 593,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,794. The firm has a market cap of $194.30, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.82 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. equities analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PES. Seaport Global Securities raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

