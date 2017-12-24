Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Weatherford International (WFT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Weatherford International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.106503330611 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of Weatherford International ( NYSE:WFT ) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 14,041,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,583,662. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $3,851.01, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.32.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

