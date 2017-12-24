Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Stock Price

Press coverage about Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Minerva Neurosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2149533582881 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.53. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $33,749.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,590 shares of company stock worth $73,073. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio and indications include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-202, for the treatment of insomnia disorder and major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-117, for the treatment of MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

