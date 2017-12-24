Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hydrogenics (HYGS) Share Price

News articles about Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hydrogenics earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.7147969188179 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ HYGS) traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 14,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,595. The firm has a market cap of $169.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.35. Hydrogenics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hydrogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of Hydrogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrogenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hydrogenics Corp is a Canada-based firm, which designs and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology, and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. The Company’s segments are Onsite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment is based in Oevel, Belgium and develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling and renewable energy storage markets.

