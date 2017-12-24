Snap-On (SNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $193.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Snap-On has registered an excellent earnings surprise history over the trailing four quarters, beating estimates all through. The company is committed to its RCI program, which has been instrumental in fuelling sales, margins and savings in the recent quarters. Going forward, the company plans to boost growth by focusing on franchise network, expanding footprint in vehicle repair garage & vital industries, and penetrating emerging markets. Diversified portfolio and impressive traction of new products add to its strength. Also, the company has been witnessing encouraging prospects in most of its business lines that will likely unlock new growth avenues going forward. Despite these positives, year to date, Snap-on’s shares have underperformed the industry average. Sluggish oil market activities, volatility in the prices and high currency fluctuation risks pose as major concerns.”

SNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Snap-On from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Shares of Snap-On ( NYSE SNA ) traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $174.70. The company had a trading volume of 359,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,334. Snap-On has a 12 month low of $140.83 and a 12 month high of $181.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9,910.00, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Snap-On had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Snap-On will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Snap-On by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Snap-On by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

