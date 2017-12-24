Smith Moore & CO. Purchases Shares of 6,746 Citigroup Inc (C)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 206.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE C) opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $200,468.23, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

