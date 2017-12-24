Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen set a $115.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vetr raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.64 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.51.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17,760.00, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $73.94 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Liam Griffin sold 15,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,431,960.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,717.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $302,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,662,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 953.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 1,167,942 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 587.3% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,305,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,305,000 after buying an additional 1,115,938 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11,046.5% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 508,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 503,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,326,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,380,000 after buying an additional 502,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 129.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,102,000 after buying an additional 306,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

