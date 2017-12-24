Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Holdings Cut by Atlantic Trust Group LLC

Atlantic Trust Group LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 953.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,942 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,305,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,938 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11,046.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 508,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 503,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,326,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,380,000 after purchasing an additional 502,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,102,000 after purchasing an additional 306,561 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.47 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.51.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $881,015.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,043.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,578.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,722 shares of company stock worth $18,662,549. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) opened at $97.07 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.94 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $17,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

