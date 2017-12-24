Sirius XM (SIRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.80 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Shares of Sirius XM (SIRI) opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.41. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $24,219.97, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 93.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 172,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $980,958.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,181,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 1,374,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $7,834,530.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sirius XM by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sirius XM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

