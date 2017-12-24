SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,213 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 272,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPLO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.75 price objective (up from $19.75) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc ( NYSE DPLO ) opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,420.00, a P/E ratio of 171.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.61. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Atul Kavthekar acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joel Saban acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $228,780. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,213 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-shares-of-9213-diplomat-pharmacy-inc-dplo.html.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc (Diplomat) operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company operates through specialty pharmacy services segment. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialty infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.