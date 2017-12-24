Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ: EYES) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices & Implants” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Second Sight Medical Products to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products’ rivals have a beta of 0.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.7% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Sight Medical Products and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Second Sight Medical Products Competitors 112 734 1029 10 2.50

Second Sight Medical Products currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.55%. As a group, “Medical Devices & Implants” companies have a potential upside of 38.60%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -565.12% -184.87% -137.77% Second Sight Medical Products Competitors -100.53% -93.41% -30.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.98 million -$33.17 million -2.82 Second Sight Medical Products Competitors $1.67 billion $207.58 million 60.56

Second Sight Medical Products’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products. Second Sight Medical Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products rivals beat Second Sight Medical Products on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight. It does not restore normal vision and it does not slow or reverse the progression of the disease. The Company’s Argus II System employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals. The Argus II System works by converting video images captured by a miniature camera housed in a patient’s glasses into a series of small electrical pulses that are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes that are implanted on the surface of the retina.

