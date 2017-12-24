News headlines about Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seadrill earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4299178159962 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Seadrill alerts:

Shares of Seadrill (NYSE SDRL) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 4,183,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.01. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/seadrill-sdrl-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-10.html.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.