Seadrill (SDRL) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

News headlines about Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seadrill earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4299178159962 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:
- [$$] Unsecured Creditors Say Seadrill Wants to Tilt Voting on Restructuring Plan (finance.yahoo.com)
- SeaDrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) – Investor’s Roundup (Intraday Analysis) – Alpha Beta Stock (alphabetastock.com)
- SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) – Brief Overview on Stock’s Performances – Nasdaq Journal (press release) (nasdaqjournal.com)
- Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Technical Fundamentals and Valuation – ExpertGazette (expertgazette.com)
- Eye-Catching Hot Stocks – SeaDrill Limited, (NYSE: SDRL) – Stock Watch (stocksnewstimes.com)
Shares of Seadrill (NYSE SDRL) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 4,183,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.01. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Seadrill Company Profile
Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.
Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.