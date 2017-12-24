Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,951 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Sabre worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 20.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,650,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,496,000 after acquiring an additional 457,502 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 202,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,658 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. TheStreet raised Sabre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of Sabre Corp ( SABR ) opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,740.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $900.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.04 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

