Savaria Co. (SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 16th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Savaria (SIS) opened at C$17.86 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$10.18 and a twelve month high of C$18.47. The firm has a market cap of $739.54, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,880.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation operates in the accessibility industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs; vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts; elevators for home and commercial use; and patient lifts.

