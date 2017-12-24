Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR ) traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,054. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $935.33, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 554.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

