RWE (RWE) Given a €18.50 Price Target by J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €18.50 ($22.02) target price from J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.86) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.50 ($30.36) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Independent Research set a €22.50 ($26.79) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €24.80 ($29.52) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.76) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.86 ($26.03).
RWE (RWE) opened at €17.05 ($20.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,170.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.99. RWE has a 52-week low of €11.49 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.71).
About RWE
RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.