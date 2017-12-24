Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 808,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) opened at $45.57 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.93%.

SWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc (SWM) is a diversified producer of engineered solutions and materials for a variety of industries. The Company has two operating product line segments: Engineered Papers, and Advanced Materials and Structures. As of December 31, 2016, the Company conducted business in over 90 countries and operate 18 production locations across the world, with facilities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Russia, Brazil, China and Poland.

