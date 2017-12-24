Ruby Tuesday (RT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Press coverage about Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ruby Tuesday earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.3953507387241 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Ruby Tuesday (RT) remained flat at $$2.40 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ruby Tuesday has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.31 million during the quarter. Ruby Tuesday had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. sold 309,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $736,828.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ruby Tuesday Company Profile

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

