Royce & Associates LP Invests $798,000 in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,095,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,874,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,254,000 after purchasing an additional 456,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,768,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 189,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,834,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,080,000 after purchasing an additional 307,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,336,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,222,000 after purchasing an additional 344,154 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

LaSalle Hotel Properties ( NYSE LHO ) opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,228.24, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.02 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

In other news, COO Alfred L. Young sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 46 hotels with approximately 11,450 guest rooms located in nine states of the United States and the District of Columbia (DC).

