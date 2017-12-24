Royce & Associates LP Has $258,000 Stake in Arca Biopharma Inc (ABIO)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.00% of Arca Biopharma worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ ABIO) opened at $1.40 on Friday. Arca Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma, Inc (ARCA) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally focused on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator that the Company is evaluating in a clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFREF).

