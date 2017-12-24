Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brunswick (BC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Forward View raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.46.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 551,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,000. The firm has a market cap of $4,870.00, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $63.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Brunswick had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In other news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $207,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brunswick (BC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-buy-rating-for-brunswick-bc.html.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.