Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$8.00” Price Target for Nabors Industries (NBR)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group raised Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.19 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Nabors Industries (NBR) opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,077.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.60. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.03 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

