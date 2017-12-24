Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give The Coca-Cola (KO) a $56.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.30.
Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. 5,394,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,329,770. The company has a market capitalization of $194,286.41, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.95%.
In other news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,399.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,069,000 after purchasing an additional 470,700 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.
