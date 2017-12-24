Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) a $5.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICD. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Independence Contract Drilling from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE ICD) opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.80. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,468,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 121,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 177,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of ShaleDriller rigs to optimize the development of various oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12 rigs.

