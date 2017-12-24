Roth Capital Analysts Give ReneSola (SOL) a $3.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 61,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,498. The firm has a market cap of $108.59, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.79.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $151.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 187.64%. analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd is a holding company. The Company is a brand and technology provider of energy-efficient products based in China. The Company’s segments include solar power projects. The solar power projects segment involves sales of solar power projects and electricity generation revenue of certain project assets it owns and operates.
