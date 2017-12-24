Roth Capital Analysts Give ReneSola (SOL) a $3.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 61,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,498. The firm has a market cap of $108.59, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $151.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 187.64%. analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.36% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd is a holding company. The Company is a brand and technology provider of energy-efficient products based in China. The Company’s segments include solar power projects. The solar power projects segment involves sales of solar power projects and electricity generation revenue of certain project assets it owns and operates.

