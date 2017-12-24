Robert David Perdue Sells 5,000 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) COO Robert David Perdue sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $239,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert David Perdue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Robert David Perdue sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Robert David Perdue sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $360,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $810,875.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $753,625.00.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,895.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 5.19. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9,856.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 665.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 57.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 75.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,171.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Vetr cut Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.92 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.48.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

