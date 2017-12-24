Robert Bernshteyn Sells 1,849 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $59,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $2,094,644.25.
- On Friday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 38,476 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,107.80.
- On Monday, November 20th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $2,146,488.75.
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 24,122 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $856,572.22.
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,257,764.75.
Coupa Software Inc (COUP) traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 253,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,740.00 and a PE ratio of -31.87. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $37.72.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,204,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 260.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,700,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.
