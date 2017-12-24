Robert Bernshteyn Sells 1,849 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $59,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $2,094,644.25.

On Friday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 38,476 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,107.80.

On Monday, November 20th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $2,146,488.75.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 24,122 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $856,572.22.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,257,764.75.

Coupa Software Inc (COUP) traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 253,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,740.00 and a PE ratio of -31.87. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.02 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,204,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 260.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,700,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/robert-bernshteyn-sells-1849-shares-of-coupa-software-inc-coup-stock.html.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.