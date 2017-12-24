Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Stake Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 2,992.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE RIO) opened at $51.09 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.87 to $48.37 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

