RigNet (RNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RigNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get RigNet alerts:

RigNet (NASDAQ RNET) opened at $15.50 on Friday. RigNet has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $295.25, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in RigNet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 74,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 58.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 168,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 29.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RigNet (RNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/rignet-rnet-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc (RigNet) provides customized systems and solutions serving customers with data networking and operational requirements. The Company provides voice and data network, video conferencing and monitoring, crew welfare, asset and weather monitoring, and real-time data services. It operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Systems Integration and Automation (SI&A).

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.