RigNet (RNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RigNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.
RigNet (NASDAQ RNET) opened at $15.50 on Friday. RigNet has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $295.25, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.89.
About RigNet
RigNet, Inc (RigNet) provides customized systems and solutions serving customers with data networking and operational requirements. The Company provides voice and data network, video conferencing and monitoring, crew welfare, asset and weather monitoring, and real-time data services. It operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Systems Integration and Automation (SI&A).
