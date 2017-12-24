Richard M. Haddrill Sells 8,000 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Stock

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $410,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,873.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) opened at $49.95 on Friday. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.07. The stock has a market cap of $4,580.67, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $768.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 42.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Richard M. Haddrill Sells 8,000 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/richard-m-haddrill-sells-8000-shares-of-scientific-games-corp-sgms-stock.html.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. Its segments include Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. Its portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.